Local Schools Honored With Reduce Tennessee Crashes Awards

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced award recipients from its 35th Annual Tennessee Lifesavers Conference.

The event is held to empower highway safety professionals statewide, and recognize achievements made in improving the safety of Tennessee roadways.

Agencies and individuals were awarded for achievements that included traffic safety education, enforcement to reduce traffic crashes, impaired-driving prevention and speed reduction.

During the conference, Reduce Tennessee Crashes Gold Awards included Obion County Central High School, Gibson County High School and Dyer County High School.

In Obion County, Union City High School was presented a Silver Safety Award, and South Fulton High School was presented a Bronze Safety Award.

These awards were presented for activities to increase traffic safety awareness and reduced traffic crashes.

The local awards were presented by the Obion County Prevention Coalition.