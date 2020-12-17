Union City schools has announced dismissal times for the beginning of the Christmas and New Year break.

Pre-K students at Union City Elementary School will be dismissed at 9:30 Friday morning, with Kindergartners excused at 9:45.

The remainder of the elementary school student body of first through fourth grades will be dismissed at 10:15.

Union City Middle School fifth and sixth graders will be leave at 10:30.

Those in grades seventh and eighth at the middle school, and all four classes at the high school had their last day of in-person classes on Thursday.

Union City schools students will return from the holiday break on January 5th.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy will announce the details of students’ return to school for the second semester prior to January 1st.

Obion County schools dismissed in-person classes on Thursday, with distance learning scheduled for today.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said plans are to return on January 5th with the same four day in-person schedule.

Director Watkins said if numbers change and quarantines are down, he would like to return to the full five day schedule.