Local Christmas shoppers are encouraged to take part in this years “Small Business Saturday”.

The nationwide initiative will take place this Saturday, and was organized to encourage shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.

Main Street Union City Director Lauren Tanner talked with Thunderbolt News about this weeks event.

Ms. Tanner said locally owned businesses present many unique opportunities for Christmas shoppers.

As an economic initiative, hometown shoppers are urged to buy at least 10-percent of their Christmas gifts from local, small businesses in the community.