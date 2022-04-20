Local Sports 04/20

In Baseball:

Greenfield defeated Gleason, 10-0. Talon Reddick went the distance with 5 complete innings. Greenfield will play West Carroll tomorrow at 5:30.

In Softball:

For the fourth time in five games, the Westview Lady Chargers duo of Junior Braedyn Hazlewood and Freshman McCall Sims combined for a shutout as Westview defeated Union City, 9-0.

Emma Barner launched her 6th home run of the season in the 1st inning, a Grand Slam that sparked the offensive explosion.

Piper Johnson and Mary Anna Chester each collected three hits on the day. Sims struck out seven in four innings of work to pick up the victory

Westview improves to 18-7 on the season, and 4-0 in district 12-AA. They will host Gibson County today at 11:00am and Milan Thursday at 5:00pm at the Martin Parks and Recreation Complex.

In Soccer:

McKenzie 3 Union City 2

South Gibson 5 Gibson Co. 0

In Other Baseball Scores:

Milan 11 Union City 1

Dyer Co. 13 Obion Co. 2

Gibson Co. 4 Huntingdon 1

Dyersburg 2 Crockett Co. 1

South Side 5 South Gibson 1

HR-Bruceton 13 West Carroll 3

Hardin Co. 5 McNairy 4

In Other Softball Scores:

Henry Co. 4 Dickson Co. 0

South Side 10 Crockett Co. 6

HR-Bruceton 9 West Carroll 0