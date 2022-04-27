Local Sports 04/27
In Baseball:
The Westview Chargers defeated Milan yesterday, 3-2.
Garner Anderson hit a go ahead home run in the fifth. Luke Beam threw five solid innings while Brady Gardner struck out five batters over the final two innings.
The Chargers move to 17-5 on the season.
In Other Baseball Scores:
Dresden 15 Gleason 0
Bradford 10 Greenfield 0
Gibson Co. 14 Union City 3
McKenzie 10 McEwen 0
In Softball:
The Westview Lady Chargers defeated the Huntingdon Fillies, 5-1.
Alexis Evans’ sacrifice fly scored the only run for the Lady Chargers as they dropped their first district game.
With the loss, Westview falls to 19-9 and 5-1 in district 12AA.
Westview will head to Gibson County Thursday night for another district game.