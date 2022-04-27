Local Sports 04/27

In Baseball:

The Westview Chargers defeated Milan yesterday, 3-2.

Garner Anderson hit a go ahead home run in the fifth. Luke Beam threw five solid innings while Brady Gardner struck out five batters over the final two innings.

The Chargers move to 17-5 on the season.

In Other Baseball Scores:

Dresden 15 Gleason 0

Bradford 10 Greenfield 0

Gibson Co. 14 Union City 3

McKenzie 10 McEwen 0

In Softball:

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated the Huntingdon Fillies, 5-1.

Alexis Evans’ sacrifice fly scored the only run for the Lady Chargers as they dropped their first district game.

With the loss, Westview falls to 19-9 and 5-1 in district 12AA.

Westview will head to Gibson County Thursday night for another district game.