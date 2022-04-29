Local Sports 04/29

In Softball:

Westview bats exploded as the Lady Chargers defeated the Gibson County Lady Pioneers 17-0 in their district 12-AA contest, ending a two game losing skid.

The offensive output was highlighted by two blasts that cleared the fence by freshman Alexis Evans and sophomore Emma Simpson.

As a team, the Lady Chargers pounded out 15 hits, as Braedyn Hazlewood held Gibson County to two, while striking out five.

Westview improves to 20-9.

In Tennis:

Greenfield girls’ tennis defeated Westview Thursday 7-0. Greenfield finished the regular season with a 6-5 record. The district tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Bethel.

In Baseball:

Dresden 11 HR-Bruceton 1

West Carroll 18 Gleason 3

Dyer Co. 10 Munford 7

Calloway Co. 18 Henry Co. 1

Douglass 18 Trezevant 9

Milan 6 Lexington 3

In Soccer:

Westview 4 Union City 2

McKenzie 3 Peabody 1

South Gibson 2 Dyer Co. 0