Local Sports 04/29
In Softball:
Westview bats exploded as the Lady Chargers defeated the Gibson County Lady Pioneers 17-0 in their district 12-AA contest, ending a two game losing skid.
The offensive output was highlighted by two blasts that cleared the fence by freshman Alexis Evans and sophomore Emma Simpson.
As a team, the Lady Chargers pounded out 15 hits, as Braedyn Hazlewood held Gibson County to two, while striking out five.
Westview improves to 20-9.
In Tennis:
Greenfield girls’ tennis defeated Westview Thursday 7-0. Greenfield finished the regular season with a 6-5 record. The district tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Bethel.
In Baseball:
Dresden 11 HR-Bruceton 1
West Carroll 18 Gleason 3
Dyer Co. 10 Munford 7
Calloway Co. 18 Henry Co. 1
Douglass 18 Trezevant 9
Milan 6 Lexington 3
In Soccer:
Westview 4 Union City 2
McKenzie 3 Peabody 1
South Gibson 2 Dyer Co. 0