Local Sports 04/29

April 29, 2022
In Softball:
Westview bats exploded as the Lady Chargers defeated the Gibson County Lady Pioneers 17-0 in their district 12-AA contest, ending a two game losing skid.

The offensive output was highlighted by two blasts that cleared the fence by freshman Alexis Evans and sophomore Emma Simpson.

As a team, the Lady Chargers pounded out 15 hits, as Braedyn Hazlewood held Gibson County to two, while striking out five.

Westview improves to 20-9.

 

In Tennis:
Greenfield girls’ tennis defeated Westview Thursday 7-0. Greenfield finished the regular season with a 6-5 record. The district tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Bethel.

 

In Baseball:
Dresden  11                  HR-Bruceton  1
West Carroll  18           Gleason  3
Dyer Co.  10                  Munford  7
Calloway Co.  18          Henry Co.  1
Douglass  18                Trezevant  9
Milan  6                         Lexington  3

 

In Soccer:
Westview  4                   Union City  2
McKenzie  3                   Peabody  1
South Gibson  2            Dyer Co.  0

 

Katie Capua

