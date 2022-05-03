Local Sports 05/03

In Baseball:

Lake Co. 15 South Fulton 3

McKenzie 9 Dresden 8

Gibson Co. 6 Obion Co. 2

In Softball:

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Union City 9 to 3 Monday. Westview secured the District 12-AA title.

Braedyn Hazlewood picked up the win as the junior allowed only two hits and one run over four innings of work.

Union City committed seven errors, three of those in the 1st inning, which led to a 6-0 Westview lead after the top of the 1st.

McCall Sims hit her fifth home run of the season going 3 for 5 at the plate.

The district 12-AA tournament will begin Thursday at UTM with Westview as the host school.

The bracket will be set on this Tuesday. Westview improves to 21-9 on the season, finishing 7-1 in district play.