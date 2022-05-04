Local Sports 05/04

In Baseball

Chargers defeated Lexington yesterday, 6-3. This was win number 20 on the season. It marked three consecutive 20 win seasons for the Chargers.

District tournament begins this weekend with the Chargers facing off against Gibson County at 4:30pm on Friday in Huntingdon.

In Softball

The Westview Lady Chargers finished up the regular season with a 2-1 victory over Dyer County at UTM on Tuesday night.

Braedyn Hazlewood picked up the win in the circle, allowing only one run over seven innings. She surrendered two hits, striking out eight and issued free pass.

McCall Sims singled in a run in the second inning, and collected an inside the park home run in the fourth for Westview’s only runs of the game.

Westview finishes the regular season with a 22-9 worksheet. They will play at 7 pm Friday night in the semifinals of the district 12-AA tournament at UTM.

In Soccer

Obion Co. 2 Dyer Co. 1

McKenzie 3 Henry Co. 0