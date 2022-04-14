Local Sports 4/13

In Softball:

Errors were costly as the Lady Chargers dropped the first game of the doubleheader against the Halls Lady Tigers, 3-1.

Westview was held to only five hits. Alexis Evans led the way with two, while Piper Johnson, Lakyn Rogers, and Cara Brooke Hatler picked up the other three.

Westview falls to 15-7 on the season.

In game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lady Chargers earned the split Tuesday night, defeating Halls, 1-0.

McCall Sims struck out eight, while allowing only one hit in the nightcap.

Emma Simpson, Mary Anna Chester and Avery Smith all had hits for the Lady Chargers, with Chester being the only Lady Charger to touch home plate.

Westview improves to 16-7, and will host Gibson County Thursday night at 5 in a district 12-AA contest.

In Tennis:

On Tuesday at Trenton, Greenfield girls defeated Gibson County 5-2.

Greenfield Tennis will play Obion County Thursday at 4:00 at the Union City Fairgrounds Courts.