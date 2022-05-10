Local Sports for 05/10

In Baseball:

Greenfield 4 South Fulton 0

Bradford 8 Dresden 5

Dresden will play Greenfield today at 4:30

In Softball:

Westview Charger softball advanced to the championship of the winners’ bracket with a 4-1 win over the Milan Lady Bulldogs.

Lakyn Rodgers led the way at the plate with two hits and touched home three times in the victory. Braedyn Hazlewood went the distance, allowing one unearned run, two hits, while striking out 12. Rodgers and Emma Barmer collected multiple hits on the day.

Westview improves to 23-9. They will play Huntingdon at UTM tonight at 5:00.

Meanwhile, Union City defeated Gibson County, 7-2. Union City will play Milan tonight at 7:00 in a win or go home game.

In Soccer:

Union City @ McKenzie (5:00)

South Fulton/Gibson Co. @ Westview (6:00)

In Track:

The Dresden track and field team advance to sub state after placing in the top eight yesterday at the Rotary Relays in Union City.

In the 3200 meter run, Ellie Poole placed second, Parker Ferrell third, Jesse Pash ninth, and Brice Rother tenth.

In the 1600 meter run, Ellie Poole placed second, Parker Ferrell sixth, and Nick Skarsten second.

In the 800 meter run, Ellie Poole placed first, Parker Ferrell seventh, and Nick Skarsten first.

In girls’ discus, Abigail Rother placed seventh.

Each athlete achieved a personal record. Dresden will travel to Bartlett this Saturday, May 14th.

Region 7A Tennis Tournament @ South Gibson

Boys Singles Semifinals @ 2:00

Leo Brown (Westview) vs. Collin Skelton (Gibson Co.)

Jacob Foltz (Westview) vs. Zach Taylor (Peabody)

Girls Singles Semifinals @ 2:00

Gracyn Callicott (Union City) vs. Blair James (Milan)

Jenna Magee (Huntingdon) vs. Paris Taylor (Halls)

Boys Double Semifinals @ 2:00

Townsend/Atkinson (Huntingdon) vs. Moore/Vernon (Peabody)

Picketts/Hutcherson (Huntingdon) vs. Lawson/Pruitt (Milan)

Girls Doubles Semifinals @ 4:00

Frankum/Frankum (Union City) vs. Wright/Pugh (Dyersburg)

Wade/Bondurant (Union City) vs. Pugh/Morgan (Dyersburg)