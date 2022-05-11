Local Sports for 05/11

Baseball District 12-AA Tournament

Chargers pulled off two 10-0 victories yesterday over Union City and Gibson County.

Brady Gardner was lights out against Gibson County tossing a no-hitter to lead Westview to tonight’s District Championship vs. Milan.

Baseball District 13-A Tournament

Dresden defeated Greenfield 11-10 in 8 innings.

Tatum Oliver had a walk off single to win the game

Dresden will play Bradford today at 4:30. If Dresden wins, the two teams will play again for the championship.

Greenfield finished their season at 12-12 under Coach Johnny Growe.

Softball District 12-AA Tournament

The Westview Lady Chargers guaranteed themselves a spot in the region with the 3-0 win over Huntingdon in the district 12-AA semifinals.

McCall Sims plated two, Mary Anna Chester one, and Braedyn Hazlewood fanned five Fillies over seven innings to secure the win.

Westview improves to 24-9 and will play Thursday night at 5:00 in the championship game. A second game may be played if needed.

The Union City Lady Tornadoes defeated the Milan Lady Bulldogs yesterday, 7-5.

Union City will play Huntingdon in the finals of the consolation bracket of the District 12-AA tournament. Game time is tonight at 5:00 pm at UTM.

Winner will face Westview in the championship game Thursday night at 5:00 pm

Softball District 13-A Tournament

South Fulton 5 Dresden 4

Bradford 11 Gleason 1

Dresden 13 Bradford 1

South Fulton will play Dresden in Championship Thursday at 5:00pm. Both South Fulton and Dresden qualify for the Region 7A tournament next Monday, May 16.

In Soccer:

The Westview Chargers defeated Gibson County last night, 1-0. They will take on McKenzie in the District Championship this Friday at 6:00pm.

In Tennis:

Westview tennis student athlete Leo Brown has qualified for the state tennis tournament.