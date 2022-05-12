Local Sports for 05/12

Baseball District 12-AA Tournament

The Milan Bulldogs defeated the Westview Chargers 5-4 in the district championship game last night. They will advance to the Regional Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 16.

Baseball District 13-A Tournament

The Bradford Red Devil baseball team defeated the Dresden Lions 12- 2 last night to claim the District 13A title. Bradford will host Halls Monday, May 16 while Dresden travels to Trenton in the Regional tournament.

Softball District 12-AA Tournament

The Huntingdon Lady Fillies softball team beat the Union City Lady Tornadoes last night, 3-2. The Fillies will play Westview in the 12-AA district championship game tonight at 5:00pm at UTM.

Softball District 13-A Tournament

South Fulton will play Dresden in the district 13-A championship game tonight at 5:00pm. Both South Fulton and Dresden qualify for the Region 7A tournament next Monday, May 16.

In Soccer:

The Westview Chargers will take on McKenzie in the District Championship tomorrow at 6:00pm at Westview.