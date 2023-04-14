Local Sports for Friday, April 14

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Baseball

Greenfield 15, Liberty Tech 4

Clarksburg 12, Gleason 2

Huntingdon 7, Dresden 3

McKenzie 8, Peabody 7

South Gibson 7, Henry County 6

Bradford 5, Jackson Christian 1

Lexington 10, Dyer County 1

Dyersburg 13, Millington 11

Fulton County 14, Christian Fellowship 4

South Fulton 16, Fulton City 1

Graves County 8, Calloway County 5

High School Softball

Westview 2, Obion Central 0

Dresden 12, South Fulton 3

Bruceton Central 10, Perry County 0

Marshall County 3, Graves County 1

Christian Fellowship 18, Fulton County 1

Murray 13, Community Christian 0

High School Soccer

McKenzie 3, Westview 2

South Gibson 2, Obion Central 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

McKenzie @ Westview (6:00)

Union City @ Mayfield (5:00)

Obion Central @ JCS (6:00)

Hickman C @ South Fulton (5:30)

High School Softball

McKenzie @ Dresden (5:00)

Crockett County @ Union City (5:30)

Crittenden County @ Mayfield (5:30)

Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton County (5:30)

High School Tennis

Westview @ Milan (4:00)

College Baseball

Southern Indiana @ UT Martin (5:00)

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals (7:15) on 104.9 KYTN

NHL

Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators

It’s the second night of the 55th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo with Kevin Bartholomew and David Brewer calling the rodeo on the radio beginning at 7:00 on STAR 95.1.