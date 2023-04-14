Local Sports for Friday, April 14
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Greenfield 15, Liberty Tech 4
Clarksburg 12, Gleason 2
Huntingdon 7, Dresden 3
McKenzie 8, Peabody 7
South Gibson 7, Henry County 6
Bradford 5, Jackson Christian 1
Lexington 10, Dyer County 1
Dyersburg 13, Millington 11
Fulton County 14, Christian Fellowship 4
South Fulton 16, Fulton City 1
Graves County 8, Calloway County 5
High School Softball
Westview 2, Obion Central 0
Dresden 12, South Fulton 3
Bruceton Central 10, Perry County 0
Marshall County 3, Graves County 1
Christian Fellowship 18, Fulton County 1
Murray 13, Community Christian 0
High School Soccer
McKenzie 3, Westview 2
South Gibson 2, Obion Central 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
McKenzie @ Westview (6:00)
Union City @ Mayfield (5:00)
Obion Central @ JCS (6:00)
Hickman C @ South Fulton (5:30)
High School Softball
McKenzie @ Dresden (5:00)
Crockett County @ Union City (5:30)
Crittenden County @ Mayfield (5:30)
Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton County (5:30)
High School Tennis
Westview @ Milan (4:00)
College Baseball
Southern Indiana @ UT Martin (5:00)
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals (7:15) on 104.9 KYTN
NHL
Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators
It’s the second night of the 55th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo with Kevin Bartholomew and David Brewer calling the rodeo on the radio beginning at 7:00 on STAR 95.1.