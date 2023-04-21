Local Sports for Friday, April 21
Thursday’s Scores
High School Baseball
Gleason 23, Fulton City 5
Greenfield 11, West Carroll 1
Westview 8, Obion Central 7
Union City 5, Halls 4
McKenzie 18, Bruceton 4
Huntingdon 5, Stewart County 3
Crockett County 14, Gibson County 2
Milan 10, Ripley 1
South Gibson 12, Brighton 3
South Fulton 5, Fulton County 1
Mayfield 17, Christian Fellowship 0
Murray 4, Henry County 3
McCracken County 3, Dyer County 0
High School Softball
Westview 10, McKenzie 6
Caldwell County 13, Graves County 3, (5 innings)
Calloway County 3, Murray 0,
Carlisle County 7, Mayfield 2,
Hickman County 17, Fulton City 0, (3 innings)
Hickman County 15, Fulton City 0, (3 innings)
McCracken County 15, Marshall County 3,
High School Soccer
McEwen 4, South Fulton 0
Crockett County 4, Obion County 2
Today’s Schedule
High School Baseball
Dresden @ McKenzie (5:00)
West Carroll @ Gleason (5:00)
Peabody @ Gallatin (6:30)
Obion Central @ Milan (6:30)
Bruceton @ Camden (5:00)
Halls @ Bradford (5:00)
South Fulton @ Ballard Memorial
Dyer County @ Triad, IL
Mayfield @ Dyersburg (6:00)
Graves County vs. Mt. Vernon, IL @ Various Sites (7:30)
Hickman County vs. Gibault Catholic, IL (7:30)
High School Softball
South Fulton @ Mayfield (5:00)
Dyersburg @ Union City (5:30)
Gibson County @ Bruceton (5:00)
Graves County @ Trigg County (6:00)
High School Soccer
Union City @ Crockett County (5:30)
College Baseball
UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech (6:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Seattle Mariners (9:10) on 104.9 KYTN