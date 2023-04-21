April 21, 2023
Local Sports for Friday, April 21

Local Sports for Friday, April 21

 

Thursday’s Scores

 

High School Baseball

Gleason 23, Fulton City 5

Greenfield 11, West Carroll 1

Westview 8, Obion Central 7

Union City 5, Halls 4

McKenzie 18, Bruceton 4

Huntingdon 5, Stewart County 3

Crockett County 14, Gibson County 2

Milan 10, Ripley 1

South Gibson 12, Brighton 3

South Fulton 5, Fulton County 1

Mayfield 17, Christian Fellowship 0

Murray 4, Henry County 3

McCracken County 3, Dyer County 0

 

High School Softball

Westview 10, McKenzie 6

Caldwell County 13, Graves County 3, (5 innings)

Calloway County 3, Murray 0,

Carlisle County 7, Mayfield 2,

Hickman County 17, Fulton City 0, (3 innings)

Hickman County 15, Fulton City 0, (3 innings)

McCracken County 15, Marshall County 3,

 

High School Soccer

McEwen 4, South Fulton 0

Crockett County 4, Obion County 2

 

Today’s Schedule

 

High School Baseball

Dresden @ McKenzie (5:00)

West Carroll @ Gleason (5:00)

Peabody @ Gallatin (6:30)

Obion Central @ Milan (6:30)

Bruceton @ Camden (5:00)

Halls @ Bradford (5:00)

South Fulton @ Ballard Memorial

Dyer County @ Triad, IL

Mayfield @ Dyersburg (6:00)

Graves County vs. Mt. Vernon, IL @ Various Sites (7:30)

Hickman County vs. Gibault Catholic, IL (7:30)

 

High School Softball

South Fulton @ Mayfield (5:00)

Dyersburg @ Union City (5:30)

Gibson County @ Bruceton (5:00)

Graves County @ Trigg County (6:00)

 

High School Soccer

Union City @ Crockett County (5:30)

 

College Baseball

UT Martin @ Tennessee Tech (6:00)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Seattle Mariners (9:10) on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

