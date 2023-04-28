Local Sports for Friday, April 28
Thursday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Greenfield 4, Madison Academic 2
McKenzie 14, Dresden 7
Humboldt 7, South Fulton 1
Henry County 8, Milan 5
Ballard Memorial 4, Hickman County 2,
Community Christian 5, Fulton City 4, (5 innings)
Marshall County 12, Murray 1, (5 innings)
High School Softball
Dresden 6, Peabody 1
Gleason 15, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 1
Carlisle County 13, Marshall County 10
High School Soccer
Crockett County 8, Union City 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Fulton County @ Gleason (5:00)
Bruceton @ Westview (6:00)
Union City @ Bradford (5:00)
Obion Central @ Halls (6:00)
Mayfield @ Livingston Central (5:30)
High School Softball
Westview @ Gibson County (5:00)
Dresden @ Halls (5:00)
Union City @ Crockett County (5:30)
Lake County @ Fulton City (5:30)
High School Soccer
Union City @ Jackson South Side (5:30)
South Fulton @ Middleton (6:00)
College Baseball
Morehead State @ UT Martin (5:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers (9:10) on 104.9 KYTN
NBA Western Conference Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers