April 28, 2023
Local Sports for Friday, April 28

Thursday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Greenfield 4, Madison Academic 2

McKenzie 14, Dresden 7

Humboldt 7, South Fulton 1

Henry County 8, Milan 5

Ballard Memorial 4, Hickman County 2,

Community Christian 5, Fulton City 4, (5 innings)

Marshall County 12, Murray 1, (5 innings)

 

High School Softball

Dresden 6, Peabody 1

Gleason 15, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 1

Carlisle County 13, Marshall County 10

 

High School Soccer

Crockett County 8, Union City 1

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Fulton County @ Gleason (5:00)

Bruceton @ Westview (6:00)

Union City @ Bradford (5:00)

Obion Central @ Halls (6:00)

Mayfield @ Livingston Central (5:30)

 

High School Softball

Westview @ Gibson County (5:00)

Dresden @ Halls (5:00)

Union City @ Crockett County (5:30)

Lake County @ Fulton City (5:30)

 

High School Soccer

Union City @ Jackson South Side (5:30)

South Fulton @ Middleton (6:00)

 

College Baseball

Morehead State @ UT Martin (5:00)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers (9:10) on 104.9 KYTN

 

NBA Western Conference Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

 

Katie Capua

