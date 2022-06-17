June 17, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports for…

Local Sports for Friday, June 17

Local Sports for Friday, June 17

 

The Full Count Rhythm handed the Fulton Railroaders their fifth straight loss last night, 6-5.

The Railroaders got things moving in the first inning, scoring one run when Brady Holloway singled.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Railroaders tied things up at 5-5 when Wesley Mann homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Sam Cooper took the loss for the Railroaders, surrendering one run on one hit over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking one.

Holloway went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Fulton Railroaders in hits.

The Railroaders fall to 5-6, and will play the Hoptown Hoppers at home tonight at Lohaus Field at 7:00.

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology