Local Sports for Friday, June 17

The Full Count Rhythm handed the Fulton Railroaders their fifth straight loss last night, 6-5.

The Railroaders got things moving in the first inning, scoring one run when Brady Holloway singled.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Railroaders tied things up at 5-5 when Wesley Mann homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Sam Cooper took the loss for the Railroaders, surrendering one run on one hit over one and one-third innings, striking out one and walking one.

Holloway went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Fulton Railroaders in hits.

The Railroaders fall to 5-6, and will play the Hoptown Hoppers at home tonight at Lohaus Field at 7:00.