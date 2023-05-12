May 12, 2023
Local Sports for Friday, May 12

Local Sports for Friday, May 12

 

Thursday Scores:

 

High School Baseball

St. Mary 16, Fulton County 6

Murray 11, Hickman County 0

Carlisle County 11, Mayfield 5

 

High School Softball

South Fulton 4, Dresden 1

Dresden 7, South Fulton 0, District 13A Championship

Murray 12, Mayfield 3

Lyon County 6, Hickman County 4

 

High School Soccer

McKenzie 4, Westview 0, Championship

Obion Central 1, Crockett County 0, Championship

Madison 7, Milan 0, Championship

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Peabody vs. Dresden @ Bradford

Halls @ Bradford

Westview @ Stewart County

Milan vs. Camden @ Stewart County

Murray @ Fulton County (5:30)

St. Mary @ Fulton City (5:30)

Graves County @ Marshall Co. (5:30)

Calloway County @ Hickman Co. (5:30)

Caldwell County @ Mayfield (6:00)

 

High School Softball

Waverly @ Camden, District Championship

Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield (5:30)

 

College Baseball

Southeast Missouri @ UT Martin (5:00)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Boston Red Sox (6:10) on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

