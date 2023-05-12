Local Sports for Friday, May 12
Thursday Scores:
High School Baseball
St. Mary 16, Fulton County 6
Murray 11, Hickman County 0
Carlisle County 11, Mayfield 5
High School Softball
South Fulton 4, Dresden 1
Dresden 7, South Fulton 0, District 13A Championship
Murray 12, Mayfield 3
Lyon County 6, Hickman County 4
High School Soccer
McKenzie 4, Westview 0, Championship
Obion Central 1, Crockett County 0, Championship
Madison 7, Milan 0, Championship
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Peabody vs. Dresden @ Bradford
Halls @ Bradford
Westview @ Stewart County
Milan vs. Camden @ Stewart County
Murray @ Fulton County (5:30)
St. Mary @ Fulton City (5:30)
Graves County @ Marshall Co. (5:30)
Calloway County @ Hickman Co. (5:30)
Caldwell County @ Mayfield (6:00)
High School Softball
Waverly @ Camden, District Championship
Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield (5:30)
College Baseball
Southeast Missouri @ UT Martin (5:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Boston Red Sox (6:10) on 104.9 KYTN