Local Sports for Friday, May 20

Scores:

Class 1A Soccer Regional Finals

McKenzie defeated Westview yesterday, 2-0. McKenzie will host Memphis East tomorrow in the Sectionals. Westview will travel to Memphis Business.

Class 2A Soccer Regional Finals

Crockett County beat South Gibson yesterday, 2-0. Crockett Co. will host Millington tomorrow in the Sectionals. South Gibson will travel to Wooddale.

Class 1A Softball Sectionals

Huntland defeated Mckenzie yesterday, 10-0.

Dresden qualifies for state after the forfeiture of Memphis School of Excellence.

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Baseball Sectionals

Peabody hosts Booker T. Washington.

Bradford travels to Memphis Middle College.

McKenzie hosts Moore County.

Bruceton Central travels to Eagleville.

Class 2A Baseball Sectionals

Westview plays at Loretto tonight at 7:00pm.

Milan hosts White House Heritage.

Class 1A Softball Sectionals

Bruceton Central travels to Eagleville.

Class 2A Softball Sectionals

Westview plays at noon at Summertown.

Huntingdon hosts Loretto.