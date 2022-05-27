May 27, 2022
Local Sports for Friday, May 27

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Bradford will play Coalfield today at 11:00 in Eagleville.

Peabody will play McKenzie today at 3:30 at Riverdale High School.

 

Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

South Gibson will play Upperman today at 11:00 in Smyrna.

 

Class A State Boys’ Singles Tennis Tournament

Merrol Hyde’s (Hendersonville) Tobias Mandeville defeated Westview’s Leo Brown yesterday 1-0 in the TSSAA State Singles Tournament. Tobias will play CSAS’ (Chattanooga) Ethan Porterfield today at 9:00 for the title of State Champion.

 

Katie Capua

