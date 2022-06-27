Local Sports for Monday, June 27

The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Hoptown Hoppers last night, 7-5.

The Railroaders were down 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning when Wesley Mann homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Ryan Evans was the winning pitcher for Fulton Railroaders. The hurler lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two.

Mann, Parker Estes, and Jacob Cekander each had multiple hits for the Railroaders.

The Railroaders record improves to 10-9 and will travel to Muhlenberg Co. to play the Stallions tomorrow night at 7:00.