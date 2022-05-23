Local Sports for Monday, May 23

Scores:

Class 1A Soccer Sectionals

McKenzie beat Memphis East Saturday, 3-2. McKenzie will play STEM Prep Academy tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 1:30.

Westview lost to Memphis Business Saturday, 4-0.

Class 2A Soccer Sectionals

Crockett Co. beat Millington Saturday, 5-0. Crockett Co. will play Greeneville tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:30.

South Gibson beat Wooddale Saturday, 3-2. South Gibson will play Page tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:00.

Tomorrow’s Schedule:

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Bradford will play at Eagleville tomorrow at 6:00.

Peabody will play Gordonsville in Rockvale tomorrow at 4:00.

McKenzie will play USJ in Rockvale tomorrow at 6:30.

Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

South Gibson will play Sullivan East in Smyrna tomorrow at 6:30.

Class 1A State Softball Tournament

Peabody will play Oliver Springs in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 4:00.

Dresden will play Harriman in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 4:00.

Class 1A State Girls’ Team Tennis Tournament

Union City will play Unicoi Co. in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 3:00.