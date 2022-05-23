Local Sports for Monday, May 23
Scores:
Class 1A Soccer Sectionals
McKenzie beat Memphis East Saturday, 3-2. McKenzie will play STEM Prep Academy tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 1:30.
Westview lost to Memphis Business Saturday, 4-0.
Class 2A Soccer Sectionals
Crockett Co. beat Millington Saturday, 5-0. Crockett Co. will play Greeneville tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:30.
South Gibson beat Wooddale Saturday, 3-2. South Gibson will play Page tomorrow in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:00.
Tomorrow’s Schedule:
Class 1A State Baseball Tournament
Bradford will play at Eagleville tomorrow at 6:00.
Peabody will play Gordonsville in Rockvale tomorrow at 4:00.
McKenzie will play USJ in Rockvale tomorrow at 6:30.
Class 3A State Baseball Tournament
South Gibson will play Sullivan East in Smyrna tomorrow at 6:30.
Class 1A State Softball Tournament
Peabody will play Oliver Springs in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 4:00.
Dresden will play Harriman in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 4:00.
Class 1A State Girls’ Team Tennis Tournament
Union City will play Unicoi Co. in Murfreesboro tomorrow at 3:00.