May 30, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports for…

Local Sports for Monday, May 30

Local Sports for Monday, May 30

 

The Eagleville Eagles have claimed State Champion in both the TSSAA Baseball and Softball State Tournaments.

In Softball, the Lady Eagles squeaked past Dresden 1-0. Eagleville would later earn a State Championship after defeating Huntland 5-3 Saturday.

In the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament, the Eagleville Eagles defeated McKenzie 5-3 Sunday. McKenzie ended their season with a 26-8 record.

After a loss to Peabody Friday, McKenzie turned around and defeated Peabody twice Saturday, 8-7 in their first round and 8-2 in the second, advancing McKenzie to the State Championships.

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology