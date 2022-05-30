Local Sports for Monday, May 30

The Eagleville Eagles have claimed State Champion in both the TSSAA Baseball and Softball State Tournaments.

In Softball, the Lady Eagles squeaked past Dresden 1-0. Eagleville would later earn a State Championship after defeating Huntland 5-3 Saturday.

In the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament, the Eagleville Eagles defeated McKenzie 5-3 Sunday. McKenzie ended their season with a 26-8 record.

After a loss to Peabody Friday, McKenzie turned around and defeated Peabody twice Saturday, 8-7 in their first round and 8-2 in the second, advancing McKenzie to the State Championships.