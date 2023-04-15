Local Sports for Saturday, April 15

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Baseball

McKenzie 4, Westview 3

Bruceton 4, Bradford 3

Mayfield 8, Union City 4

Milan 4, Fairview 0

Milan 12, Waverly 0

Hickman County 16, South Fulton 3

Dyersburg 8, Millington 2

Henry County 6, South Gibson 3

Murray 10, Carlisle County 1

High School Softball

Dresden 2, McKenzie 1

Henry County 6, Cheatham County 5

Community Christian 3, Hickman County 1

Crittenden County 3, Mayfield 2

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Bradford @ Hickman County (12:30)

High School Tennis

Union City @ USJ Invitational (3:30)

College Baseball

Southern Indiana @ UT Martin (3:00)

College Softball

UT Martin @ Morehead State (Noon) DH

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals (1:15) on 104.9 KYTN

It’s the final night of the 55th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo. Tickets are sold out so you can hear the rodeo on the radio beginning at 7:00 tonight on STAR 95.1.