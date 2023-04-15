Local Sports for Saturday, April 15
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
McKenzie 4, Westview 3
Bruceton 4, Bradford 3
Mayfield 8, Union City 4
Milan 4, Fairview 0
Milan 12, Waverly 0
Hickman County 16, South Fulton 3
Dyersburg 8, Millington 2
Henry County 6, South Gibson 3
Murray 10, Carlisle County 1
High School Softball
Dresden 2, McKenzie 1
Henry County 6, Cheatham County 5
Community Christian 3, Hickman County 1
Crittenden County 3, Mayfield 2
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Bradford @ Hickman County (12:30)
High School Tennis
Union City @ USJ Invitational (3:30)
College Baseball
Southern Indiana @ UT Martin (3:00)
College Softball
UT Martin @ Morehead State (Noon) DH
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals (1:15) on 104.9 KYTN
It’s the final night of the 55th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo. Tickets are sold out so you can hear the rodeo on the radio beginning at 7:00 tonight on STAR 95.1.