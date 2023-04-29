Local Sports for Saturday, April 29
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Westview 8, Bruceton 4
Bradford 4, Union City 0
Dyersburg 8, Haywood 3
McKenzie 9, Stewart County 3
Fulton County 5, Gleason 4, (5 innings)
Livingston Central 8, Mayfield 0
McCracken County 1, Clarksville 0
Murray 6, Camden 2
High School Softball
Graves County 24, Mayfield 1, (3 innings)
Murray 12, Hopkins County Central 5
High School Soccer
Obion Co. 2, McNairy Central 0
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Graves County @ Warren East (11:00am)
Graves County vs. Russell Co. (1:30)
Bradford @ Mayfield (11:00am)
Webster County @ Mayfield (3:30)
High School Softball
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton City (5:00)
College Baseball
Morehead State @ UT Martin (3:00)
College Softball
UT Martin @ Southeast Missouri (3:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers (7:10) on 104.9 KYTN