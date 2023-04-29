April 29, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports for…

Local Sports for Saturday, April 29

Local Sports for Saturday, April 29

 

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Westview 8, Bruceton 4

Bradford 4, Union City 0

Dyersburg 8, Haywood 3

McKenzie 9, Stewart County 3

Fulton County 5, Gleason 4, (5 innings)

Livingston Central 8, Mayfield 0

McCracken County 1, Clarksville 0

Murray 6, Camden 2

 

High School Softball

Graves County 24, Mayfield 1, (3 innings)

Murray 12, Hopkins County Central 5

 

High School Soccer

Obion Co. 2, McNairy Central 0

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Graves County @ Warren East (11:00am)

Graves County vs. Russell Co. (1:30)

Bradford @ Mayfield (11:00am)

Webster County @ Mayfield (3:30)

 

High School Softball

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton City (5:00)

 

College Baseball

Morehead State @ UT Martin (3:00)

 

College Softball

UT Martin @ Southeast Missouri (3:00)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers (7:10) on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology