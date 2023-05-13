Local Sports for Saturday, May 13th
Friday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Peabody 10, Dresden 0
Bradford 1, Halls 0
McKenzie 14, Frank Hughes 3
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Peabody @ Bradford (11:00), Region Championship
Dresden vs. Halls @ Bradford (2:00)
Westview @ Stewart County (12:00)
Milan vs. Camden @ Stewart County (3:00)
Winners will play tonight at 6:00 to become Region 6AA Champ. Losers will play tomorrow at 3:00 to become Region 6AA Runner-Up.
Hopkinsville @ Graves Co. (12:00)
College Baseball
Southeast Missouri @ UTM (1:00)