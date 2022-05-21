May 21, 2022
Local Sports for Saturday, May 21

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

Class 1A Baseball Sectionals

Peabody defeated Booker T. Washington 1-0.

Bradford beat Memphis Middle College 1-0.

McKenzie defeated Moore County 10-6.

Eagleville beat Bruceton Central 10-0.

 

Class 2A Baseball Sectionals

Loretto beat Westview 8-1. Westview’s season ends with a 17-8 record.

White House Heritage defeated Milan 8-2.

 

Class 3A Baseball Sectionals

For the first time in program history, South Gibson is headed to the Class 3A State Tournament after defeating Greenbrier 6-1.

 

The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.

 

Class 1A Softball Sectionals

Dresden is a State Qualifier after the forfeiture of Memphis School of Excellence, airtime at 4:00pm on STAR 95.1.

McKenzie lost to Huntland 10-0.

Bruceton Central lost to Eagleville 6-0.

Peabody defeated Memphis Middle College 29-0.

 

Class 2A Softball Sectionals

Westview lost against Summertown 5-2.

Huntingdon lost to Loretto 5-2.

 

The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

Class 1A Soccer Sectionals

McKenzie will host Memphis East.

Westview will travel to Memphis Business.

 

Class 2A Soccer Sectionals

Crockett Co. will host Millington.

South Gibson will travel to Wooddale.

 

Katie Capua

