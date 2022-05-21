Local Sports for Saturday, May 21
Yesterday’s Scores:
Class 1A Baseball Sectionals
Peabody defeated Booker T. Washington 1-0.
Bradford beat Memphis Middle College 1-0.
McKenzie defeated Moore County 10-6.
Eagleville beat Bruceton Central 10-0.
Class 2A Baseball Sectionals
Loretto beat Westview 8-1. Westview’s season ends with a 17-8 record.
White House Heritage defeated Milan 8-2.
Class 3A Baseball Sectionals
For the first time in program history, South Gibson is headed to the Class 3A State Tournament after defeating Greenbrier 6-1.
The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.
Class 1A Softball Sectionals
Dresden is a State Qualifier after the forfeiture of Memphis School of Excellence, airtime at 4:00pm on STAR 95.1.
McKenzie lost to Huntland 10-0.
Bruceton Central lost to Eagleville 6-0.
Peabody defeated Memphis Middle College 29-0.
Class 2A Softball Sectionals
Westview lost against Summertown 5-2.
Huntingdon lost to Loretto 5-2.
The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.
Today’s Schedule:
Class 1A Soccer Sectionals
McKenzie will host Memphis East.
Westview will travel to Memphis Business.
Class 2A Soccer Sectionals
Crockett Co. will host Millington.
South Gibson will travel to Wooddale.