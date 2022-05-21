Local Sports for Saturday, May 21

Yesterday’s Scores:

Class 1A Baseball Sectionals

Peabody defeated Booker T. Washington 1-0.

Bradford beat Memphis Middle College 1-0.

McKenzie defeated Moore County 10-6.

Eagleville beat Bruceton Central 10-0.

Class 2A Baseball Sectionals

Loretto beat Westview 8-1. Westview’s season ends with a 17-8 record.

White House Heritage defeated Milan 8-2.

Class 3A Baseball Sectionals

For the first time in program history, South Gibson is headed to the Class 3A State Tournament after defeating Greenbrier 6-1.

The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.

Class 1A Softball Sectionals

Dresden is a State Qualifier after the forfeiture of Memphis School of Excellence, airtime at 4:00pm on STAR 95.1.

McKenzie lost to Huntland 10-0.

Bruceton Central lost to Eagleville 6-0.

Peabody defeated Memphis Middle College 29-0.

Class 2A Softball Sectionals

Westview lost against Summertown 5-2.

Huntingdon lost to Loretto 5-2.

The winners qualify for the State Tournament beginning this Tuesday.

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Soccer Sectionals

McKenzie will host Memphis East.

Westview will travel to Memphis Business.

Class 2A Soccer Sectionals

Crockett Co. will host Millington.

South Gibson will travel to Wooddale.