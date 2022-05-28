Local Sports for Saturday, May 28

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Bradford defeated Coalfield in their first match-up yesterday, 7-5. In Braford’s second round, they lost to Eagleville, 11-1.

Peabody defeated McKenzie yesterday, 2-1. In McKenzie’s second round, they defeated Gordonsville, 10-1.

McKenzie defeated Peabody today, 8-7. McKenzie and Peabody will play again today at 12:30.

The Peabody/McKenzie winner will play Eagleville for the State Champion title.

Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

Upperman defeated South Gibson yesterday, 7-0.