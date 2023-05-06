May 6, 2023
Local Sports for Saturday, May 6

Friday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Greenfield 8, South Fulton 3

Marshall Co. 7, Mayfield 5

Fulton County 14, CCA 4

 

High School Softball

Dyer County 5, Obion County 4

Graves County 4, Hickman County 2

Paducah Tilghman 18, Mayfield 0

 

College Baseball

UT Martin 11, Lindenwood 11 (Tied)

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Dresden vs. Bradford @ South Fulton (1:00)

Greenfield vs. Dresden/Bradford loser @ South Fulton (3:30)

Hickman Co. @ Trigg Co. (1:00)

Marshall Co. @ Graves Co. (9:00am)

Union Co. @ Graves Co. (11:30am)

 

College Baseball

UTM @ Lindenwood (1:00)

 



