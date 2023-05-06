Local Sports for Saturday, May 6
Friday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Greenfield 8, South Fulton 3
Marshall Co. 7, Mayfield 5
Fulton County 14, CCA 4
High School Softball
Dyer County 5, Obion County 4
Graves County 4, Hickman County 2
Paducah Tilghman 18, Mayfield 0
College Baseball
UT Martin 11, Lindenwood 11 (Tied)
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Dresden vs. Bradford @ South Fulton (1:00)
Greenfield vs. Dresden/Bradford loser @ South Fulton (3:30)
Hickman Co. @ Trigg Co. (1:00)
Marshall Co. @ Graves Co. (9:00am)
Union Co. @ Graves Co. (11:30am)
College Baseball
UTM @ Lindenwood (1:00)