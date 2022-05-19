Local Sports for Thursday, May 19

Yesterday’s Scores:

Class 1A Regional Finals – Baseball

Peabody 7 Bradford 5

Peabody will host Memphis Middle College/Booker T. Washington loser in the Sectionals tomorrow.

McKenzie 12 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 2

McKenzie will host Moore Co. in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.

Class 2A Regional Finals – Baseball

Milan 7 Westview 5

Westview travels to Loretto. Milan will host White House Heritage in the Sectionals tomorrow.

Class 1A Regional Finals – Softball

The Dresden Lady Lions won 10 to nothing over Trenton Peabody.

Dresden will play at home against a Memphis team in the Sectionals tomorrow. The winner goes to the state tournament next Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

McKenzie 11 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

McKenzie will host Huntland in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.

Class 2A Regional Finals – Softball

Huntingdon defeated Westview 4-3. Westview travels to Summertown. Huntingdon plays at home against Loretto tomorrow in the sectionals.

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Regional Finals – Soccer

Westview will play at McKenzie.

Class 2A Regional Finals – Soccer

Crockett Co. travels to South Gibson.