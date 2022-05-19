May 19, 2022
Local Sports for Thursday, May 19

Yesterday’s Scores:

Class 1A Regional Finals – Baseball

Peabody  7              Bradford  5

Peabody will host Memphis Middle College/Booker T. Washington loser in the Sectionals tomorrow.

 

McKenzie  12         Hollow Rock-Bruceton  2

McKenzie will host Moore Co. in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.

 

Class 2A Regional Finals – Baseball

Milan  7                  Westview  5

Westview travels to Loretto. Milan will host White House Heritage in the Sectionals tomorrow.

 

Class 1A Regional Finals – Softball

The Dresden Lady Lions won 10 to nothing over Trenton Peabody.

Dresden will play at home against a Memphis team in the Sectionals tomorrow. The winner goes to the state tournament next Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

 

McKenzie  11          Hollow Rock-Bruceton  0

McKenzie will host Huntland in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.

 

Class 2A Regional Finals – Softball

Huntingdon defeated Westview 4-3. Westview travels to Summertown. Huntingdon plays at home against Loretto tomorrow in the sectionals.

 

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Regional Finals – Soccer
Westview will play at McKenzie.

 

Class 2A Regional Finals – Soccer
Crockett Co. travels to South Gibson.

 

