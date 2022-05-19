Local Sports for Thursday, May 19
Yesterday’s Scores:
Class 1A Regional Finals – Baseball
Peabody 7 Bradford 5
Peabody will host Memphis Middle College/Booker T. Washington loser in the Sectionals tomorrow.
McKenzie 12 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 2
McKenzie will host Moore Co. in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.
Class 2A Regional Finals – Baseball
Milan 7 Westview 5
Westview travels to Loretto. Milan will host White House Heritage in the Sectionals tomorrow.
Class 1A Regional Finals – Softball
The Dresden Lady Lions won 10 to nothing over Trenton Peabody.
Dresden will play at home against a Memphis team in the Sectionals tomorrow. The winner goes to the state tournament next Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
McKenzie 11 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
McKenzie will host Huntland in the Sectionals tomorrow. Hollow Rock-Bruceton travels to Eagleville.
Class 2A Regional Finals – Softball
Huntingdon defeated Westview 4-3. Westview travels to Summertown. Huntingdon plays at home against Loretto tomorrow in the sectionals.
Today’s Schedule:
Class 1A Regional Finals – Soccer
Westview will play at McKenzie.
Class 2A Regional Finals – Soccer
Crockett Co. travels to South Gibson.