May 26, 2022
Local Sports for Thursday, May 26

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Bradford beat Lookout Valley yesterday, 7-1. Bradford will play Coalfield today at 10:00.

Peabody will play McKenzie today at 10:00.

 

Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

Upperman beat South Gibson yesterday, 6-5. In their second game, South Gibson beat Sullivan East 9-8. South Gibson will play Upperman again today at noon.

 

Class 1A State Softball Tournament

Gordonsville beat Peabody yesterday, 18-7.

 

Class 3A State Softball Tournament

Lincoln Co. defeated Dyer Co. yesterday, 8-7.

 

Class A State Boys’ Singles Tennis Tournament

Westview’s Leo Brown, senior, will play Merrol Hyde’s Tobias Mandeville, sophomore, today in Murfreesboro at noon at the TSSAA State Tennis Tournament.

 

Katie Capua

