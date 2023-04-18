Local Sports for Tuesday, April 18

Yesterday’s Scores

High School Baseball

Greenfield defeated Gleason 14-2 to raise their record to 6-5. Conor Wilson got his third win of the season as the winning pitcher and helped offensively along with Barkley Biggs, Matt Scates, Landon Clark, and Caden Sparkman all chipping in two hits apiece.

Westview 6, Bradford 0

Dresden 18, South Fulton 0

Dyer County 6, Obion Central 2

Milan 7, Union City 4

McKenzie 15, McEwen 0

McKenzie 17, McEwen 0

Camden 10, East Hickman 0

Gibson County 10, Huntingdon 5

South Gibson 10, North Side 0

Crockett County 9, Dyersburg 4

Peabody 12, Middleton 0

High School Softball

Westview 10, Crockett County 2

Dyer County 5, Jackson Christian 4

Henry County 12, Dickson County 0

High School Soccer

Westview 5, Huntingdon 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Gleason @ Greenfield (5:00)

Bradford @ Westview (6:00)

Obion Central @ Dyer County (6:00)

Union City @ Milan (6:30)

Fulton County @ Hickman County DH (5:00)

Ballard Memorial @ Mayfield (5:30)

High School Soccer

South Fulton @ Dyer County (5:30)

High School Tennis

Westview @ Obion Central (3:30)

Union City @ Trinity Christian Academy (3:30)

MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN