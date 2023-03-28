Local Sports for Tuesday, March 28

In softball last night, the Henry County Lady Patriots defeated the Westview Lady Chargers 5-1.

The Lady Chargers fall to 4-4 on the season.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Westview head Coach Craig Rogers tells us about his team this year…

Coach Rogers said the transition from basketball can be challenging for some of his players…

The Lady Chargers travel to USJ tonight at 5:00.

Meanwhile, last night, the Westview Charger baseball team got its first win this season, defeating the Union City Golden Tornadoes 10-1.

Head Coach Scott Guymon tells us about his team’s season so far…

The Chargers improve to 1-6 on the season.

Westview plays Union City again tonight at home at 6:00.

Monday Scores:

High School Baseball

Westview 10, Union City 1

Dresden 15, Greenfield 2

Peabody 19, Lake County 0

Gleason 16, Fulton City 1

Graves County 7, Hopkinsville 5

Mayfield 5, Hickman Co. 4

Clarksburg 10, Fulton County 9

Ballard 5, South Fulton 2

High School Softball

Henry County 5, Westview 1

Gleason 15, Fulton City 0

Gleason 15, Fulton City 3

USJ 6, South Fulton 1

Graves County 8, Carlisle County 4

Paducah Tilghman 10, Mayfield 3

Obion Central 7, Hickman County 6

High School Soccer

Obion Central 3, Peabody 0

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Gleason @ West Carroll (5:00)

Union City @ Westview (6:00)

CCA @ Fulton City (5:30)

Graves County @ Calloway County (5:30)

Marshall County @ Hickman County (5:30)

Dyersburg @ Mayfield (6:00)

South Fulton @ Christian Fellowship (5:00)

High School Softball

Westview @ USJ (5:00)

Union City @ Dresden (5:00)

Greenfield @ Gleason (5:00)

South Fulton @ Lake County (5:00)

Ballard Memorial @ Mayfield (5:30)

Fulton City @ Fulton County (5:30)

CCA @ Hickman County (6:00)

Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County (6:00)

Dyersburg @ Obion Central (7:00)

High School Soccer

Union City @ McKenzie (5:00)

South Fulton @ Gibson County (6:00)

High School Tennis

Huntingdon @ Westview (4:30)

Union City @ Greenfield (3:30)

College Baseball

UT Martin @ Southern Illinois (6:00)

College Softball

Mississippi Valley State @ UT Martin (2:00)

NCAA Men’s NIT Semifinals

North Texas vs. Wisconsin (6:00)

Utah Valley vs. UAB (8:30)

NBA

Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Boston Bruins