Local Sports for Tuesday, March 28
In softball last night, the Henry County Lady Patriots defeated the Westview Lady Chargers 5-1.
The Lady Chargers fall to 4-4 on the season.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Westview head Coach Craig Rogers tells us about his team this year…
Coach Rogers said the transition from basketball can be challenging for some of his players…
The Lady Chargers travel to USJ tonight at 5:00.
Meanwhile, last night, the Westview Charger baseball team got its first win this season, defeating the Union City Golden Tornadoes 10-1.
Head Coach Scott Guymon tells us about his team’s season so far…
The Chargers improve to 1-6 on the season.
Westview plays Union City again tonight at home at 6:00.
Monday Scores:
High School Baseball
Westview 10, Union City 1
Dresden 15, Greenfield 2
Peabody 19, Lake County 0
Gleason 16, Fulton City 1
Graves County 7, Hopkinsville 5
Mayfield 5, Hickman Co. 4
Clarksburg 10, Fulton County 9
Ballard 5, South Fulton 2
High School Softball
Henry County 5, Westview 1
Gleason 15, Fulton City 0
Gleason 15, Fulton City 3
USJ 6, South Fulton 1
Graves County 8, Carlisle County 4
Paducah Tilghman 10, Mayfield 3
Obion Central 7, Hickman County 6
High School Soccer
Obion Central 3, Peabody 0
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Gleason @ West Carroll (5:00)
Union City @ Westview (6:00)
CCA @ Fulton City (5:30)
Graves County @ Calloway County (5:30)
Marshall County @ Hickman County (5:30)
Dyersburg @ Mayfield (6:00)
South Fulton @ Christian Fellowship (5:00)
High School Softball
Westview @ USJ (5:00)
Union City @ Dresden (5:00)
Greenfield @ Gleason (5:00)
South Fulton @ Lake County (5:00)
Ballard Memorial @ Mayfield (5:30)
Fulton City @ Fulton County (5:30)
CCA @ Hickman County (6:00)
Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County (6:00)
Dyersburg @ Obion Central (7:00)
High School Soccer
Union City @ McKenzie (5:00)
South Fulton @ Gibson County (6:00)
High School Tennis
Huntingdon @ Westview (4:30)
Union City @ Greenfield (3:30)
College Baseball
UT Martin @ Southern Illinois (6:00)
College Softball
Mississippi Valley State @ UT Martin (2:00)
NCAA Men’s NIT Semifinals
North Texas vs. Wisconsin (6:00)
Utah Valley vs. UAB (8:30)
NBA
Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Boston Bruins