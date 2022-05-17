Local Sports for Tuesday, May 17

Yesterday’s Scores:

Class 1A Region Baseball Tournament

Peabody 7 Dresden 3

Bradford 7 Halls 1

HR-Bruceton 3 Houston Co. 2

McKenzie 11 West Carroll 1

Class 2A Region Baseball Tournament

The Westview Chargers defeated the Waverly Tigers last night, 8-2, and advance to the semi finals.

Brady Gardner scattered six hits over seven innings, allowing only two runs.

Cade Spaulding, Jackson Abel, Garner Anderson, and Luke Beam all collected two hits on the day.

Abel and Anderson tallied two RBI’s a piece, with Anderson launching his 7th dinger of the year in the sixth that slammed the door on the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Milan defeated Stewart County 13-3.

Westview travels to Milan tomorrow; time to be determined.

Class 1A Region Softball Tournament

Dresden 3 Halls 1

Peabody 10 South Fulton 9

McKenzie 10 West Carroll 0

HR-Bruceton 6 Houston Co. 5

Class 2A Region Softball Tournament

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated the Stewart County Lady Rebels last night, 6-0.

The bats were silent until Jillian Brigance ripped a bases clearing double, plating three of her Lady Charger teammates.

Braedyn Hazlewood went the distance, allowing zero runs, striking out six, and limiting the Lady Rebels to just three hits.

Westview moves to 26-10 on the season and is guaranteed two more games.

Meanwhile, Huntington defeated Camden 10-1.

Westview will play Huntingdon at UTM tomorrow; time to be determined.

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Region Soccer Tournament

Trenton Peabody @ Scotts Hill

MSE @ McKenzie

Westview @ Sheffield

Class 2A Region Soccer Tournament

J. North Side @ South Gibson