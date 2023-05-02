May 2, 2023
Local Sports for Tuesday, May 2

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Dresden 7, Camden 4

McKenzie 13, Waverly 3

Bradford 7, Bruceton 4

Halls 5, Ripley 1

Carlisle County 13, Fulton County 2

Carlisle County 15, Fulton County 1

Graves County 5, Ballard Memorial, 2

Hickman County 15, Fulton City 0

Hickman County 15, Fulton City 0

 

High School Softball

Westview 5, Union City 1

Obion County 15, Hickman County 1

Carlisle County 18, Fulton County 0

Carlisle County 21, Fulton County 2

Community Christian 12, Mayfield 2

Marshall County 3, Graves County 2

Paducah Tilghman 5, Murray 3

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Fulton County @ Christian Fellowship (5:30)

Ballard Memorial @ Graves County (5:30)

Hickman County @ CCA (5:30)

St. Mary @ Mayfield (7:00)

 

High School Softball

Greenfield @ Fulton City (4:30) (DH)

Westview vs. Dresden @ UT Martin (5:00)

Hickman County @ South Fulton (5:00)

Union City @ Halls (5:00)

Mayfield @ Calloway County (5:30)

Graves County @ Marshall County (5:30)

Fulton County @ Christian Fellowship (5:30)

 

High School Soccer

Gibson County @ Obion Central (5:30)

Peabody @ Union City (6:00)

 

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN

 

