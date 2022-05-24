Local Sports for Tuesday, May 24

Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

Bradford will play at Eagleville at 6:00.

Peabody will play Gordonsville in Rockvale at 4:00.

McKenzie will play USJ in Rockvale at 6:30.

Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

South Gibson will play Sullivan East in Smyrna at 6:30.

Class 1A State Softball Tournament

Peabody will play Oliver Springs in Murfreesboro at 4:00.

Dresden will play Harriman in Murfreesboro at 4:00.

Class 1A State Girls’ Team Tennis Tournament

The Union City girls’ tennis team make their appearance today at the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

In the semifinal play, Union City will take on Unicoi County at 3:00pm at the Adams Tennis Complex.

Class 1A State Soccer Tournament

McKenzie will play STEM Prep Academy in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 1:30.

Class 2A State Soccer Tournament

Crockett Co. will play Greeneville in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:30.

South Gibson will play Page in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro at 4:00.