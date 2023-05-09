Local Sports for Tuesday, May 9
Monday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Game 1: Bradford 16, Dresden 3
Game 2: Bradford 8, Dresden 0
Bradford wins the district 13A championship title. Dresden is runner-up.
Trigg County 9, Hickman County 6
High School Softball
In District 12AA, Huntingdon wins 4-0 over Westview
Game 2: Huntingdon 2, Westview 0
Fillies win the 12AA tournament championship. Westview falls to 23-9 on the season. Both teams will play Monday in the regional.
In District 13A, Dresden defeated Gleason 12-2, and South Fulton defeated Bradford 9-7.
Graves County 4, Calloway County 2
Hickman County 4, Murray 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County (5:45)
Mayfield @ CCA (5:15)
High School Softball
Dresden vs. South Fulton (4:30)
Bradford vs. Gleason (6:00)
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County (5:30)
Fulton City @ Mayfield (5:30)
High School Soccer
Union City @ Westview (6:00) semifinal
Obion County @ South Gibson (7:30)
Gibson County @ McKenzie (5:00)
Peabody @ Milan (7:00)
Huntingdon @ Madison Academic (5:00)
Dyersburg @ Crockett County (5:30)
College Baseball
UT Martin @ Alabama A&M (2:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs (6:40) on 104.9 KYTN