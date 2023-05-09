Local Sports for Tuesday, May 9

Monday’s Scores:

High School Baseball

Game 1: Bradford 16, Dresden 3

Game 2: Bradford 8, Dresden 0

Bradford wins the district 13A championship title. Dresden is runner-up.

Trigg County 9, Hickman County 6

High School Softball

In District 12AA, Huntingdon wins 4-0 over Westview

Game 2: Huntingdon 2, Westview 0

Fillies win the 12AA tournament championship. Westview falls to 23-9 on the season. Both teams will play Monday in the regional.

In District 13A, Dresden defeated Gleason 12-2, and South Fulton defeated Bradford 9-7.

Graves County 4, Calloway County 2

Hickman County 4, Murray 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County (5:45)

Mayfield @ CCA (5:15)

High School Softball

Dresden vs. South Fulton (4:30)

Bradford vs. Gleason (6:00)

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County (5:30)

Fulton City @ Mayfield (5:30)

High School Soccer

Union City @ Westview (6:00) semifinal

Obion County @ South Gibson (7:30)

Gibson County @ McKenzie (5:00)

Peabody @ Milan (7:00)

Huntingdon @ Madison Academic (5:00)

Dyersburg @ Crockett County (5:30)

College Baseball

UT Martin @ Alabama A&M (2:00)

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs (6:40) on 104.9 KYTN