April 26, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports for…

Local Sports for Wednesday, April 26

Local Sports for Wednesday, April 26

 

Tuesday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Dresden 9, Gleason 2

Bradford 11, Greenfield 0

Milan 4, Westview 3

Gibson County 7, Union City 5

South Fulton 20, Fulton City 1

Hickman County 8, Carlisle County 2

Graves County 15, Mayfield 0

 

High School Softball

Westview 2, Huntingdon 1

Carlisle County 14, Hickman County 4

Paducah Tilghman 7, Fulton County 0, (Forfeit)

 

High School Soccer

McKenzie 3, Obion Central 0

Peabody 3, Gibson County 2

South Gibson 2, Crockett County 1

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Greenfield @ Clarksburg (4:30)

Obion Central @ Peabody (6:15)

Union City @ Gibson County (6:30)

 

High School Softball

Gibson County @ Union City (5:00)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants (8:45) on 104.9 KYTN

 

NBA Western Conference Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology