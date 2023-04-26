Local Sports for Wednesday, April 26
Tuesday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Dresden 9, Gleason 2
Bradford 11, Greenfield 0
Milan 4, Westview 3
Gibson County 7, Union City 5
South Fulton 20, Fulton City 1
Hickman County 8, Carlisle County 2
Graves County 15, Mayfield 0
High School Softball
Westview 2, Huntingdon 1
Carlisle County 14, Hickman County 4
Paducah Tilghman 7, Fulton County 0, (Forfeit)
High School Soccer
McKenzie 3, Obion Central 0
Peabody 3, Gibson County 2
South Gibson 2, Crockett County 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Greenfield @ Clarksburg (4:30)
Obion Central @ Peabody (6:15)
Union City @ Gibson County (6:30)
High School Softball
Gibson County @ Union City (5:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants (8:45) on 104.9 KYTN
NBA Western Conference Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies