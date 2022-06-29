Local Sports for Wednesday, June 29

The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Muhlenberg County Stallions last night, 5-1.

The Railroaders scored on a single by Wesley Mann in the first inning and a fielder’s choice by Ryan Callahan in the second.

Sam Poindexter pitched the Railroaders to victory, going eight innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, and striking out eight. Blake Loper threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Railroaders’ record improves to 11-9, and will play the Madisonville Miners at home tonight at Lohaus Field at 7:00.