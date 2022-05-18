May 18, 2022
Local Sports for Wednesday, May 18

Yesterday’s Scores:

Class 1A Regional Semifinals – Soccer
McKenzie  7            MSE  0
Westview  3            Sheffield  2
Westview will travel to McKenzie tomorrow for the Regional Finals.

Class 2A Regional Semifinals – Soccer
South Gibson  4      J. North Side 0
Crockett Co.  1         Lexington 0
Crockett Co. will travel to South Gibson tomorrow for the Regional Finals.

 

Today’s Schedule:

Class 1A Regional Finals – Baseball
Bradford @ Peabody
Winner will host M. Middle College/Booker T. Washington loser on Friday.

McKenzie @ Hollow Rock-Bruceton (6:00)
Winner will host Eagleville/Moore Co. loser on Friday.

Class 2A Regional Finals – Baseball
Westview @ Milan (6:30)
Winner will host WH Heritage/Loretto loser on Friday.

 

Class 1A Regional Finals – Softball
Dresden @ Peabody
Winner will host the M. Middle College/MSE loser on Friday.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton @ McKenzie (5:00)
Winner will host Huntville/Eagleland loser on Friday.

Class 2A Regional Finals – Softball
Huntingdon vs. Westview @ UTM
Winner will host the Loretto/Summertown loser on Friday.

 

Class A Girls’ Region & Sectional Team Champions – Tennis

The Union City Girls’ high school tennis team is headed to the TSSAA Class A State Championship next week and are in the Final 4.

They defeated Madison Academic Magnet School in Jackson yesterday, 4-3.

The match lasted over 5 hours long, starting at 1:00pm Tuesday and wrapping a little after 6:15pm.

Union City will play Unicoi County high school on Tuesday, May 24 at 3:00pm in Murfreesboro at the Adams Tennis Complex.

 

