Local Sports for Wednesday, May 18
Yesterday’s Scores:
Class 1A Regional Semifinals – Soccer
McKenzie 7 MSE 0
Westview 3 Sheffield 2
Westview will travel to McKenzie tomorrow for the Regional Finals.
Class 2A Regional Semifinals – Soccer
South Gibson 4 J. North Side 0
Crockett Co. 1 Lexington 0
Crockett Co. will travel to South Gibson tomorrow for the Regional Finals.
Today’s Schedule:
Class 1A Regional Finals – Baseball
Bradford @ Peabody
Winner will host M. Middle College/Booker T. Washington loser on Friday.
McKenzie @ Hollow Rock-Bruceton (6:00)
Winner will host Eagleville/Moore Co. loser on Friday.
Class 2A Regional Finals – Baseball
Westview @ Milan (6:30)
Winner will host WH Heritage/Loretto loser on Friday.
Class 1A Regional Finals – Softball
Dresden @ Peabody
Winner will host the M. Middle College/MSE loser on Friday.
Hollow Rock-Bruceton @ McKenzie (5:00)
Winner will host Huntville/Eagleland loser on Friday.
Class 2A Regional Finals – Softball
Huntingdon vs. Westview @ UTM
Winner will host the Loretto/Summertown loser on Friday.
Class A Girls’ Region & Sectional Team Champions – Tennis
The Union City Girls’ high school tennis team is headed to the TSSAA Class A State Championship next week and are in the Final 4.
They defeated Madison Academic Magnet School in Jackson yesterday, 4-3.
The match lasted over 5 hours long, starting at 1:00pm Tuesday and wrapping a little after 6:15pm.
Union City will play Unicoi County high school on Tuesday, May 24 at 3:00pm in Murfreesboro at the Adams Tennis Complex.