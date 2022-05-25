Local Sports for Wednesday, May 25
Class 1A State Baseball Tournament
Bradford lost to Eagleville 11-0. Bradford will play Lookout Valley today at 10:00.
Peabody beat Gordonsville 4-0. Peabody will play McKenzie today at 12:30.
McKenzie beat USJ 10-3. McKenzie will play Peabody today at 12:30.
Class 3A State Baseball Tournament
South Gibson beat Sullivan East 12-2. South Gibson will play Upperman today at 12:30.
Class 1A State Softball Tournament
Dresden beat Harriman 5-3. Dresden will play Eagleville today at 10:00.
Peabody lost to Oliver Springs 22-2. Peabody will play Gordonsville today at 10:00.
Class 1A State Girls’ Team Tennis Tournament
Union City beat Unicoi Co. 4-2. Union City will play Summertown today at 1:30.
Class 1A State Soccer Tournament
McKenzie lost to STEM Prep Academy 9-0.
Class 2A State Soccer Tournament
Crockett Co. lost to Greeneville 5-0.
South Gibson lost to Page 4-0.