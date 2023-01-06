Local Sports: Friday, January 6
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Basketball
Girls:
South Fulton 46, Mayfield 37
Bradford 46, Clarksburg 30
Crockett County 59, Peabody 37
CFS 69, Hickman County 40
McCracken County 68, Massac County, IL 48
Boys:
Mayfield 73, South Fulton 31
Bradford 68, Clarksburg 55
Crockett County 58, Peabody 52
McCracken County 52, Hopkinsville 47
Calloway County 75, Union County 54
Paducah Tilghman 61, Webster County 50
The Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, taking an 80-69 win over Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena last night. Tess Darby finished the game with 13 points and four 3 pointers while senior guard Jordan Horston led Tennessee setting a new season high of 27 points and 14 rebounds marking her fourth double-double.
With four 3-pointers against Mississippi State Darby logged her ninth game of the season with multiple treys. It’s the sixth time she’s recorded three or more threes this season and the 17th time during her career.
UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will hit the road but stay in the state, traveling to Nashville for a Noon matchup against Vanderbilt.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Basketball
Gleason @ Dresden, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Obion Central @ Lake County, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Milan @ Westview
Big Sandy @ McKenzie
Kenwood @ Henry County
South Gibson @ Gibson County
Lexington @ Humboldt
West Carroll @ Bruceton
Dyer County @ Ripley
Dyersburg @ Peabody
Clarksburg @ Perry County
Crockett County @ Halls
Fulton County @ Carlisle County
Mayfield @ Graves County
Women’s College Basketball
Murray State @ Northern Iowa
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals