Local Sports: Friday, January 6

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Basketball

Girls:

South Fulton 46, Mayfield 37

Bradford 46, Clarksburg 30

Crockett County 59, Peabody 37

CFS 69, Hickman County 40

McCracken County 68, Massac County, IL 48

Boys:

Mayfield 73, South Fulton 31

Bradford 68, Clarksburg 55

Crockett County 58, Peabody 52

McCracken County 52, Hopkinsville 47

Calloway County 75, Union County 54

Paducah Tilghman 61, Webster County 50

The Lady Vols improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, taking an 80-69 win over Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena last night. Tess Darby finished the game with 13 points and four 3 pointers while senior guard Jordan Horston led Tennessee setting a new season high of 27 points and 14 rebounds marking her fourth double-double.

With four 3-pointers against Mississippi State Darby logged her ninth game of the season with multiple treys. It’s the sixth time she’s recorded three or more threes this season and the 17th time during her career.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will hit the road but stay in the state, traveling to Nashville for a Noon matchup against Vanderbilt.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Basketball

Gleason @ Dresden, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Obion Central @ Lake County, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Milan @ Westview

Big Sandy @ McKenzie

Kenwood @ Henry County

South Gibson @ Gibson County

Lexington @ Humboldt

West Carroll @ Bruceton

Dyer County @ Ripley

Dyersburg @ Peabody

Clarksburg @ Perry County

Crockett County @ Halls

Fulton County @ Carlisle County

Mayfield @ Graves County

Women’s College Basketball

Murray State @ Northern Iowa

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals