Local Sports: Friday, March 31

Thursday Scores:

High School Baseball

Greenfield defeated Madison Academic 10 to 4 to make their record 2-3.

Conor Wilson got the win with Matt Scates getting a save. Losing pitcher was Zakary Littrell.

Leading hitters were Dylan Stranak for Madison while Talon Reddick was 2 for 2 with a home run, Elijah St. Romain was 2 for 3, and Barkley Biggs was 2 for 4 for Greenfield.

Dyer County 6, Westview 5

Ballard memorial 7, Union City 3

Clarksburg 15, Fulton City 0

Murray 5, Hickman County 1

McCracken County 5, Graves County 0

Paducah Tilghman 6, Tipton-Rosemark Academy 5

High School Softball

Westview 15, South Gibson 11

Dresden 6, South Fulton 1

Dyer County 6, Obion County 0

Ballard Memorial, 10, Mayfield, 0

Carlisle County, 10, Murray, 0

Hickman County, 6, Paducah Tilghman, 5

McCracken County, 15, Marshall County, 6

High School Soccer

Westview 10, South Fulton 1

Today’s Schedule: **weather permitting**

High School Baseball

Westview vs. Ballard, KY @ LH Ladd Tournament (4:30)

Westview vs. Peabody @ LH Ladd Tournament (4:30)

Gleason @ Fulton County (5:30)

Union City @ LH Ladd Tournament (2:00)

Obion Central @ L.H. Ladd Invitational (4:30)

South Fulton @ Bruceton (5:00)

Massac Co., IL @ Mayfield (5:30)

High School Softball

Union City @ War at the Dawg Pound in Milan (5:00)

Westview @ War at the Dawg Pound in Milan (6:00)

Dresden @ Fulton County (5:00)

Clarksburg @ Gleason (5:00)

Dawson Springs @ Hickman County (6:00)

High School Soccer

Obion Central @ Westview (5:30)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four

#3 LSU vs. #1 Virginia Tech (6:00)

#2 Iowa vs. #1 South Carolina (8:00)