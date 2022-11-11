Local Sports: Friday, November 11
Yesterday’s Scores:
Middle School Basketball
Greenfield boys’ defeated Dresden 46-39.
Greenfield girls’ defeated Dresden 42-15.
Martin girls’ defeated Milan 35-22.
Martin boys’ defeated Milan 56-21.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football (Second Round Playoffs)
Union City @ Westview, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 THE QUAKE
Dresden @ Fayetteville, airtime at 6:30 on STAR 95.1
Obion Central @ Milan, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Moore County @ McKenzie
Portland @ Henry County
Booker T. Washington @ Peabody
Lake County @ MASE
Riverside @ Mt. Pleasant
Adamsville @ Lewis County
Huntingdon @ Fairley
Millington @ Covington
Ripley @ Dyersburg
Marshall County @ Lexington
Hardin County @ Pearl Cohn
South Gibson @ Haywood
College Football
East Carolina @ Cincinnati
Colorado @ USC
Fresno State @ UNLV
Women’s College Basketball
Morehead State @ Kentucky
North Alabama @ Mississippi State
UMass Lowell @ Indiana
Men’s College Basketball
Duquesne @ Kentucky
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies