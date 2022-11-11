Local Sports: Friday, November 11

Yesterday’s Scores:

Middle School Basketball

Greenfield boys’ defeated Dresden 46-39.

Greenfield girls’ defeated Dresden 42-15.

Martin girls’ defeated Milan 35-22.

Martin boys’ defeated Milan 56-21.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football (Second Round Playoffs)

Union City @ Westview, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 THE QUAKE

Dresden @ Fayetteville, airtime at 6:30 on STAR 95.1

Obion Central @ Milan, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Moore County @ McKenzie

Portland @ Henry County

Booker T. Washington @ Peabody

Lake County @ MASE

Riverside @ Mt. Pleasant

Adamsville @ Lewis County

Huntingdon @ Fairley

Millington @ Covington

Ripley @ Dyersburg

Marshall County @ Lexington

Hardin County @ Pearl Cohn

South Gibson @ Haywood

College Football

East Carolina @ Cincinnati

Colorado @ USC

Fresno State @ UNLV

Women’s College Basketball

Morehead State @ Kentucky

North Alabama @ Mississippi State

UMass Lowell @ Indiana

Men’s College Basketball

Duquesne @ Kentucky

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies