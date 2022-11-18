Local Sports: Friday, November 18

In Yesterday’s Scores:

The Martin Middle girls’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 39-23.

The Martin Middle boys’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 57-20.

In Today’s Schedule:

High School Football Quarterfinals

Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Fayetteville @ McKenzie

Springfield @ Henry County

Peabody @ MASE

Dyersburg @ Covington

Milan @ Haywood

Riverside @ Lewis County

Pearl Cohn @ Lexington

High School Basketball

JCS @ Bradford

McKenzie @ USJ

Madison @ Carroll Academy

South Gibson @ Ripley

Liberty @ West Carroll

Women’s College Basketball

North Alabama @ Southern Miss

Le Moyne-Owen @ SEMO

Men’s College Basketball

UT Martin @ Ole Miss

Lamar @ Lindenwood

Morehead State @ Vanderbilt

SIUE @ Fairleigh Dickinson