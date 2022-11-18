Local Sports: Friday, November 18
In Yesterday’s Scores:
The Martin Middle girls’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 39-23.
The Martin Middle boys’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 57-20.
In Today’s Schedule:
High School Football Quarterfinals
Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Fayetteville @ McKenzie
Springfield @ Henry County
Peabody @ MASE
Dyersburg @ Covington
Milan @ Haywood
Riverside @ Lewis County
Pearl Cohn @ Lexington
High School Basketball
JCS @ Bradford
McKenzie @ USJ
Madison @ Carroll Academy
South Gibson @ Ripley
Liberty @ West Carroll
Women’s College Basketball
North Alabama @ Southern Miss
Le Moyne-Owen @ SEMO
Men’s College Basketball
UT Martin @ Ole Miss
Lamar @ Lindenwood
Morehead State @ Vanderbilt
SIUE @ Fairleigh Dickinson