Local Sports: Friday, November 4
In the final game of their regular season, the Westview Charger football team defeated Houston County 61-0.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal said it was an unfortunate matchup…
The Chargers achieved their goals for the night…
Meanwhile, Westview will face KIPP-Memphis at home tonight in the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs.
Coach Neal told us what he knows about KIPP…
Coach Neal told us where his team needs more improvement…
Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight at the Hardy Graham Stadium. Airtime is 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Yesterday’s Scores:
Middle School Boys Basketball
Greenfield 46, West Carroll 32
Middle School Girls Basketball
Greenfield 41, West Carroll 23
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football Playoffs
Eagleville @ Dresden, airtime at 6:30 on STAR 95.1
Memphis KIPP @ Westview , airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Obion Central @ Melrose, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Freedom Prep, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Class 1A
South Fulton @ Fayetteville
McEwen @ Moore County
Wayne County @McKenzie
Bluff City @ Peabody
Memphis Middle College @ Lake County
West Carroll @ MASE
Class 2A
Mitchell @ Huntingdon
Camden @ Fairley
Class 3A
Hamilton @ Covington
Millington @ Memphis East
Raleigh Egypt @ Dyersburg
Ripley @ Sheffield
Class 4A
Kirby @ Haywood
South Gibson @ Craigmont
Ridgeway @ Milan
Class 5A
Dyer County @ Henry County
Portland @ Southwind
Memphis Central @ Springfield
Clarksville Northeast @ Munford
College Football
UMass @ UConn
Duke @ Boston College
Oregon State @ Washington
NBA
Charlotte Hornets @ Memphis Grizzlies