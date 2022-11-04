Local Sports: Friday, November 4

In the final game of their regular season, the Westview Charger football team defeated Houston County 61-0.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal said it was an unfortunate matchup…

The Chargers achieved their goals for the night…

Meanwhile, Westview will face KIPP-Memphis at home tonight in the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs.

Coach Neal told us what he knows about KIPP…

Coach Neal told us where his team needs more improvement…

Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight at the Hardy Graham Stadium. Airtime is 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Yesterday’s Scores:

Middle School Boys Basketball

Greenfield 46, West Carroll 32

Middle School Girls Basketball

Greenfield 41, West Carroll 23

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football Playoffs

Eagleville @ Dresden, airtime at 6:30 on STAR 95.1

Memphis KIPP @ Westview , airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Obion Central @ Melrose, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Union City @ Freedom Prep, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Class 1A

South Fulton @ Fayetteville

McEwen @ Moore County

Wayne County @McKenzie

Bluff City @ Peabody

Memphis Middle College @ Lake County

West Carroll @ MASE

Class 2A

Mitchell @ Huntingdon

Camden @ Fairley

Class 3A

Hamilton @ Covington

Millington @ Memphis East

Raleigh Egypt @ Dyersburg

Ripley @ Sheffield

Class 4A

Kirby @ Haywood

South Gibson @ Craigmont

Ridgeway @ Milan

Class 5A

Dyer County @ Henry County

Portland @ Southwind

Memphis Central @ Springfield

Clarksville Northeast @ Munford

College Football

UMass @ UConn

Duke @ Boston College

Oregon State @ Washington

NBA

Charlotte Hornets @ Memphis Grizzlies