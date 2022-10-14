Local Sports: Friday, October 14
In their first win of the season, the Greenfield Yellowjacket football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last week 35-13.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team really wanted the win…
Coach Brown gave recognition to his seniors…
Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will face West Carroll at home tonight.
Coach Brown said his team is ready…
Lake County defeated West Carroll last week 42-22.
Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight; airtime is at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
High School Football
West Carroll @ Greenfield (with updates from McEwen @ Gleason), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Milan @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Camden @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Lake County @ Halls
Peabody @ Humboldt
Houston County @ Gibson County
South Gibson @ Haywood County
Bruceton Central @ Perry County
Covington @ Dyer County
Dyersburg @ Millington
Crockett County @ North Side
McNairy Central @ South Side
Liberty @ Hardin County
Lexington @ Chester County
Lewis County @ Scotts Hill
Adamsville @ Riverside
Fulton County @ Crittenden County
Mayfield @ Ballard
Graves County @ Owensboro
Murray @ Caldwell County
Hopkinsville @ Calloway County
Paducah Tilghman @ Union County
High School Volleyball
Joppa, IL @ Fulton City
Community Christian @ Hickman County
College Football
Navy @ Southern Methodist
Texas-San Antonio @ Florida International