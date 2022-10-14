Local Sports: Friday, October 14

In their first win of the season, the Greenfield Yellowjacket football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last week 35-13.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team really wanted the win…

Coach Brown gave recognition to his seniors…

Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will face West Carroll at home tonight.

Coach Brown said his team is ready…

Lake County defeated West Carroll last week 42-22.

Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight; airtime is at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

High School Football

West Carroll @ Greenfield (with updates from McEwen @ Gleason), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Milan @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Camden @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Lake County @ Halls

Peabody @ Humboldt

Houston County @ Gibson County

South Gibson @ Haywood County

Bruceton Central @ Perry County

Covington @ Dyer County

Dyersburg @ Millington

Crockett County @ North Side

McNairy Central @ South Side

Liberty @ Hardin County

Lexington @ Chester County

Lewis County @ Scotts Hill

Adamsville @ Riverside

Fulton County @ Crittenden County

Mayfield @ Ballard

Graves County @ Owensboro

Murray @ Caldwell County

Hopkinsville @ Calloway County

Paducah Tilghman @ Union County

High School Volleyball

Joppa, IL @ Fulton City

Community Christian @ Hickman County

College Football

Navy @ Southern Methodist

Texas-San Antonio @ Florida International