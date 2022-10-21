Local Sports: Friday, October 21

After having a BYE week and Fall Break last week, the Dresden Lion football team will face Obion Central tonight.

Dresden Coach Keith Hodge, who gave his team the week off, told us about the challenges…

Coach Hodge said Obion will be tough…

In the Lions’ last game on October 7th, they defeated McEwen 56-14, improving to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the region.

Coach Hodge told us about the struggles of preparing for playoffs…

Meanwhile, last week, Milan defeated Obion Central 26-8.

Dresden will play Obion at home tonight with kickoff at 7:00; airtime is at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Westview @ Ripley (with updates from Greenfield @ Gibson County), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Obion Central @ Dresden, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Union City @ Liberty Tech, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Gleason @ Perry County

McEwen @ South Fulton

Bruceton @ McKenzie

Fulton County @ Lake County

Huntingdon @ Peabody

Humboldt @ Riverside

West Carroll @ Scotts Hill

Hardin County @ Milan

Dyer County @ Brighton

Haywood @ Covington

Crockett County @ Lexington

Muhlenberg County @ Graves County

Mayfield @ Murray

Logan County @ Calloway County

Henderson County @ McCracken County

Webster County @ Paducah Tilghman

College Football

Tulsa @ Temple

UAB @ Western Kentucky

MLB National League Championship Series

San Diego Padres @ Philadelphia Phillies (6:37)