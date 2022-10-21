Local Sports: Friday, October 21
After having a BYE week and Fall Break last week, the Dresden Lion football team will face Obion Central tonight.
Dresden Coach Keith Hodge, who gave his team the week off, told us about the challenges…
Coach Hodge said Obion will be tough…
In the Lions’ last game on October 7th, they defeated McEwen 56-14, improving to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the region.
Coach Hodge told us about the struggles of preparing for playoffs…
Meanwhile, last week, Milan defeated Obion Central 26-8.
Dresden will play Obion at home tonight with kickoff at 7:00; airtime is at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Westview @ Ripley (with updates from Greenfield @ Gibson County), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Obion Central @ Dresden, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Liberty Tech, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Gleason @ Perry County
McEwen @ South Fulton
Bruceton @ McKenzie
Fulton County @ Lake County
Huntingdon @ Peabody
Humboldt @ Riverside
West Carroll @ Scotts Hill
Hardin County @ Milan
Dyer County @ Brighton
Haywood @ Covington
Crockett County @ Lexington
Muhlenberg County @ Graves County
Mayfield @ Murray
Logan County @ Calloway County
Henderson County @ McCracken County
Webster County @ Paducah Tilghman
College Football
Tulsa @ Temple
UAB @ Western Kentucky
MLB National League Championship Series
San Diego Padres @ Philadelphia Phillies (6:37)