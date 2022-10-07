Local Sports: Friday, October 7

After defeating Union City last week 47-20, the Westview Charger football team looks for their fifth straight win tonight against Huntingdon.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal told us who played well last Friday…

Coach Neal is also proud of his coaching staff…

The Chargers travel to Huntingdon tonight to face the Mustangs.

Coach Neal said about Huntingdon…

Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Football

Haywood 48, Lake County 0

Dyersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 8

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Westview @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

McEwen @ Dresden

Bruceton @ Greenfield

Gleason @ McKenzie

Perry County @ South Fulton

Paducah Tilghman @ Henry County

JCM @ Humboldt

Camden @ Fairview

Covington @ Bolivar Central

Ballard Memorial @ Murray

South Warren @ McCracken County

Caldwell County @ Fort Campbell

High School Cross Country

Dresden @ Frank Norton Night Race

College Football

Houston @ Memphis

MLB Wild Card

Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at noon on 104.9 KYTN

Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres @ New York Mets