Local Sports: Friday, October 7
After defeating Union City last week 47-20, the Westview Charger football team looks for their fifth straight win tonight against Huntingdon.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal told us who played well last Friday…
Coach Neal is also proud of his coaching staff…
The Chargers travel to Huntingdon tonight to face the Mustangs.
Coach Neal said about Huntingdon…
Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Football
Haywood 48, Lake County 0
Dyersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 8
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Westview @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
McEwen @ Dresden
Bruceton @ Greenfield
Gleason @ McKenzie
Perry County @ South Fulton
Paducah Tilghman @ Henry County
JCM @ Humboldt
Camden @ Fairview
Covington @ Bolivar Central
Ballard Memorial @ Murray
South Warren @ McCracken County
Caldwell County @ Fort Campbell
High School Cross Country
Dresden @ Frank Norton Night Race
College Football
Houston @ Memphis
MLB Wild Card
Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at noon on 104.9 KYTN
Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians
Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays
San Diego Padres @ New York Mets