Local Sports: Friday, September 2

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Football

Gleason 30 Bruceton 6

TCA 43 Fayette Academy 34

Huntingdon 57 Camden 0

Trigg County 35 Murray 34

Middle School Soccer

Martin Middle 9 Trenton 0

Middle School Softball

Union City 8 Martin 5

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Union City @ Houston Co., airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

North Side @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Perry County @ Dresden (with updates from Westview @ Gibson County), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Halls @ Greenfield

South Fulton @ McKenzie

Lake County @ Peabody

Henry County @ Kenwood

Milan @ South Gibson

Humboldt @ West Carroll

Memphis Central @ Dyer County

Dyersburg @ Bolton

Crockett County @ Haywood County

Fulton County @ Calloway County

Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield

Graves County @ McCracken County

Hopkinsville @ Caldwell County

Massac Co., IL @ Ballard Memorial

Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals (following Rebels football) on 104.9 KYTN