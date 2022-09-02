Local Sports: Friday, September 2
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Football
Gleason 30 Bruceton 6
TCA 43 Fayette Academy 34
Huntingdon 57 Camden 0
Trigg County 35 Murray 34
Middle School Soccer
Martin Middle 9 Trenton 0
Middle School Softball
Union City 8 Martin 5
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Union City @ Houston Co., airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
North Side @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Perry County @ Dresden (with updates from Westview @ Gibson County), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Halls @ Greenfield
South Fulton @ McKenzie
Lake County @ Peabody
Henry County @ Kenwood
Milan @ South Gibson
Humboldt @ West Carroll
Memphis Central @ Dyer County
Dyersburg @ Bolton
Crockett County @ Haywood County
Fulton County @ Calloway County
Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield
Graves County @ McCracken County
Hopkinsville @ Caldwell County
Massac Co., IL @ Ballard Memorial
Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals (following Rebels football) on 104.9 KYTN