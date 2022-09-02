September 2, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports: Friday,…

Local Sports: Friday, September 2

Local Sports: Friday, September 2

 

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Football

Gleason 30   Bruceton 6

TCA 43   Fayette Academy 34

Huntingdon 57   Camden 0

Trigg County 35   Murray 34

 

Middle School Soccer

Martin Middle 9   Trenton 0

 

Middle School Softball

Union City 8   Martin 5

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Football

Union City @ Houston Co., airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

North Side @ Obion Central, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Perry County @ Dresden (with updates from Westview @ Gibson County), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Halls @ Greenfield

South Fulton @ McKenzie

Lake County @ Peabody

Henry County @ Kenwood

Milan @ South Gibson

Humboldt @ West Carroll

Memphis Central @ Dyer County

Dyersburg @ Bolton

Crockett County @ Haywood County

Fulton County @ Calloway County

Paducah Tilghman @ Mayfield

Graves County @ McCracken County

Hopkinsville @ Caldwell County

Massac Co., IL @ Ballard Memorial

 

Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals (following Rebels football) on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology