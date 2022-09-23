Local Sports: Friday, September 23

The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team lost their third straight game last week to Peabody 6-48.

Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will travel to Gleason tonight to face the Bulldogs.

Dresden defeated Gleason last week 56-0.

Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Football

McKenzie 51, West Carroll 0

Hardin County 56, McNairy Central 6

J. North Side 39, Liberty 0

USJ 59, JCS 17

High School Volleyball

Gibson County 3, Westview 0

Peabody 3, Union City 0

Halls 3, Obion Central 0

South Fulton 3, Lake County 0

Fulton City 3, Trigg County 1

Carlisle County 3, Fulton County 0

Livingston Central 3, Hickman County 0

High School Soccer

Obion Central 4, Milan 0

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Greenfield @ Gleason (with updates from Dresden @ South Fulton and Jackson South Side @ Westview), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Ripley @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Obion Central @ Chester County, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Henry County @ South Gibson

Lake County @ Gibson County

Huntingdon @ Milan

Munford @ Dyer County

Peabody @ Dyersburg

Crockett County @ Kirby

Lausanne @ Humboldt

Camden @ Riverside

Hickman County @ Bruceton

Trigg County @ Fulton County

Graves County @ Breckinridge

Fort Campbell @ Mayfield

Calloway County @ Madisonville-NH

Murray @ Christian County

Apollo @ McCracken County

Henderson County @ Paducah Tilghman

Ballard Memorial @ Caldwell County

High School Cross Country

Dresden @ Greenfield Meet

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers will be joined in-progress after the Obion Central game on 104.9 KYTN