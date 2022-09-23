Local Sports: Friday, September 23
The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team lost their third straight game last week to Peabody 6-48.
Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team achieved its goal…
Coach Brown said his players took big strides…
Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will travel to Gleason tonight to face the Bulldogs.
Coach Brown says he looks forward to this game…
Dresden defeated Gleason last week 56-0.
Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Football
McKenzie 51, West Carroll 0
Hardin County 56, McNairy Central 6
J. North Side 39, Liberty 0
USJ 59, JCS 17
High School Volleyball
Gibson County 3, Westview 0
Peabody 3, Union City 0
Halls 3, Obion Central 0
South Fulton 3, Lake County 0
Fulton City 3, Trigg County 1
Carlisle County 3, Fulton County 0
Livingston Central 3, Hickman County 0
High School Soccer
Obion Central 4, Milan 0
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Greenfield @ Gleason (with updates from Dresden @ South Fulton and Jackson South Side @ Westview), airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Ripley @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Obion Central @ Chester County, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Henry County @ South Gibson
Lake County @ Gibson County
Huntingdon @ Milan
Munford @ Dyer County
Peabody @ Dyersburg
Crockett County @ Kirby
Lausanne @ Humboldt
Camden @ Riverside
Hickman County @ Bruceton
Trigg County @ Fulton County
Graves County @ Breckinridge
Fort Campbell @ Mayfield
Calloway County @ Madisonville-NH
Murray @ Christian County
Apollo @ McCracken County
Henderson County @ Paducah Tilghman
Ballard Memorial @ Caldwell County
High School Cross Country
Dresden @ Greenfield Meet
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers will be joined in-progress after the Obion Central game on 104.9 KYTN